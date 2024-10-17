Satisfying paint removal: watch paint bubble and peel off a metal container!

This video of paint being removed from a metal container is so satisfying to watch. I want to cover things I own in paint now, just so I can remove it like this.

When the paint remover is poured on the container, all the paint bubbles up from the metal and looks like it's inflating. It becomes super easy to remove it after this and peels right off.

I didn't know that paint remover could be so exciting. I'd love to see something larger like an entire car get its paint removed using this technique.

See also: Requiem for Warhammer's Goblin Green paint