Sen. Mitch McConnell calls Trump "stupid" and "despicable" behind his back, says new report

The cowardly Sen. Mitch McConnell bows to Donald Trump in public, but behind his back calls him a "stupid" and "despicable" narcissist, as well as an "ill-tempered" liar who "has no filter now at all," according to Michael Tackett, an Associated Press staffer for nearly 30 years.

McConnell also said in private that Trump "has every characteristic you would not want a president to have," according to Tackett's new book, The Price of Power, via Mediaite. And after Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, McConnell reportedly said, "It's not just the Democrats who are counting the days."

But the pitiful former Senate leader — who underwent the same body-snatching transformation as Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and JD Vance — is now just a shell of his former self. And just today, when the AP asked McConnell about his spineless flip-flopping, the frightened man did not even deny the accusations.

Instead, he simply blamed his fellow cult members for being worse off than he is: "Whatever I may have said about President Trump pales in comparison to what [Sen. JD Vance], [Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)], and others have said about him. But we are all on the same team now." Spoken like a true pod person.

From Mediaite:

Tackett uncovered several shockingly negative assessments of the ex-president by McConnell, who has publicly expressed his support and endorsed him in the 2024 election. But behind the scenes — and as Trump tried and failed to overturn the election results — he apparently couldn't wait to see the last of Trump: Trump's behavior "only underscores the good judgment of the American people. They've had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him." "And for a narcissist like him," McConnell continued, "that's been really hard to take, and so his behavior since the election has been even worse, by far, than it was before, because he has no filter now at all." Before those Georgia runoffs, McConnell said Trump is "stupid as well as being ill-tempered and can't even figure out where his own best interests lie." Trump "has every characteristic you would not want a president to have," McConnell said in an oral history at the time, and was "not very smart, irascible, nasty."

