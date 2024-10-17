That time when Snorlax caused an epic traffic jam in Taipei

8 years ago, a traffic jam was caused by the brief but intense Pokémon Go craze. This video shows the utter chaos that followed after a Snorlax was found to lurk in a busy Taipei intersection.

One can never know what to expect when taking off for work in the morning. Sometimes a flat tire gets in the way, and sometimes it's an enormous sleeping Ghibliesque beast.

From instagram:

"In 2016, the launch of Pokémon Go in Taiwan caused quite a stir when a Snorlax, a rare and beloved Pokémon, appeared in a busy area of Taipei near the Beitou Park. Snorlax's appearance triggered a massive rush of hundreds of players trying to catch it. This event caused significant congestion, with traffic coming to a standstill as crowds of people filled the streets."

See also: Two Los Angeles cops fired for ignoring robbery to chase a Snorlax in Pokémon GO