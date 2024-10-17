Mechanical toys draw unique Spirograph-style art

A tiny toy dog turns into a makeshift Spirograph when pens are attached to its legs. As the $8 toy crawls on a piece of paper, the marks drawn beneath slowly form a strange, coiling pattern.

I have the urge to go find a bunch of old mechanical toys and attach pens to them to see what different shapes and patterns they'll make, staggering around. I wouldn't have guessed it might result in such a cool pattern: this toy is as good at this as many contemporary artists I've seen. She should have her own gallery show.



