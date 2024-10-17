Donald Trump isn't used to stepping outside of his fawning MAGA bubble. And he most likely thought Univision viewers were a sycophantic subset of his adoring inner circle. But yikes, the disgusted reactions coming from his mostly Latino audience last night told a different story.
Responding to a 56-year-old construction worker and former Republican who asked Trump to "win back my vote," the ex-president did quite the opposite.
Watch the expressions of contempt and disbelief coming from the folks at the Univision-hosted town hall meeting as Trump repeated his standard pandemic, election fraud, and J6 lies — including the preposterous line that January 6 was "a day of love." With arms crossed, eyebrows raised, and looks of sheer skepticism, I'd say this was certainly not a night of love. (See video below, posted by Meidas Touch.)
And for the longer version, here's another clip (below), posted by Acyn:
Previously: B'Bye Trump! Many in GOP — including former Trump staffers — join "Republicans for Harris"