Donald Trump isn't used to stepping outside of his fawning MAGA bubble. And he most likely thought Univision viewers were a sycophantic subset of his adoring inner circle. But yikes, the disgusted reactions coming from his mostly Latino audience last night told a different story.

Responding to a 56-year-old construction worker and former Republican who asked Trump to "win back my vote," the ex-president did quite the opposite.

Watch the expressions of contempt and disbelief coming from the folks at the Univision-hosted town hall meeting as Trump repeated his standard pandemic, election fraud, and J6 lies — including the preposterous line that January 6 was "a day of love." With arms crossed, eyebrows raised, and looks of sheer skepticism, I'd say this was certainly not a night of love. (See video below, posted by Meidas Touch.)

Not sure we've ever seen anything like this before. The audience at Trump's Univision town hall is visibly showing their disgust over and over for Trump as he lies about January 6. pic.twitter.com/f2pu8pPkj9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 17, 2024

And for the longer version, here's another clip (below), posted by Acyn:

Voter: I am a Republican that's no longer registered. Your inaction during your presidency was a little disturbing to me. What happened during January 6th and the fact that you waited so long to take action while your supporters were attacking the Capitol. Coronavirus, I thought… pic.twitter.com/Z6JFVUouZX — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024

