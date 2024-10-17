Trump identifies himself as a Jan. 6th rioter

As each public appearance, regardless of how curated and proctored, melts down in a shameful, cringing example of mental unfitness for the job of President, Donald Trump now openly refers to himself as a January 6th rioter.

At the very top of this video, the convicted felon straight out says he was on the side of rioters. "We didn't have guns; the others had guns, but we didn't have guns." Trump associates himself with the "not Law Enforcement" side of things and thus admits his involvement. Amidst the shark/windmill tirades, he loses it and talks about whatever the hell is on his mind, and clearly, "his side" is constantly mistreated.

While the audience isn't buying his bullshit, the MAGAs listening sure hear his message.

Previously:

