World's oldest lightbulb: 123 years and still glowing

Every few years, I remember that the world's longest continuously operating lightbulb is chugging along in a fire station in Livermore, California. It's been in operation since 1901 and has outlasted all its rivals by at least a decade. Further investigating the Centennial Bulb's brethren will lead to a charming Wikipedia page dedicated to documenting all the world's longest-lasting lightbulbs. The Livermore, CA bulb is especially special, though. Why? Well, it's just so old!

It's likely lasted as long as it has for a few reasons. One, things were built to last back in the day. This bulb was one of many of the old hardy, hand-built stock. Actually, I first became aware of the Bulb's longevity from The Light Bulb Conspiracy, a nice documentary that neatly summarizes what planned obsolescence is, how it works, and the effects it's had on consumer rights. Two, as fire stations are in continuous need of light, the bulb hasn't been switched on and off much in the last 123 years. Three, something about nitrogen and humidity and the lack of argon. I pretty much failed chem, so I'll leave elaborating on that explanation to the science geniuses out there.

Sure, it's had to turn off a few times — power outages, construction, a move to a new fire station (complete with firetruck and electrician escort!) — but Ripley's Believe It or Not still gave it the green light to hold on to its title.

Oh, and there's a live webcam that films the bulb day in and day out!

Stay glued to your screen and watch it neither flicker nor sway here

In lieu of a fireplace this Christmas, try warming the hearth by the light of the Centennial Bulb instead.

