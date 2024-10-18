19-year-old woman pretends to be doctor at London hospital — but 2nd day "on the job" gets her arrested

A 19-year-old woman without a medical degree decided she wasn't too old to play doctor — but took it a step further by walking into a London hospital and pretending she worked there.

Wearing rubber gloves and a white robe, Kreuena Zdrafkova reportedly introduced herself as Dr. Christina and kept quite busy at Ealing Hospital, inspecting medical equipment, climbing into an ambulance, and talking to patients. She even managed to "treat" a few people, according to Oddity Central, wiping down one person's face with a tissue, and "even administering a syringe of an unknown substance into [another] patient's mouth." Fortunately, that person was not harmed by whatever it was she gave him.

But the jig was up when, a few days later, she strode back into the hospital for another shift, this time with a stethoscope dangling from her neck. By this point the hospital was onto her, and she was arrested.

From Oddity Central:

Kreuena Zdrafkova, a Bulgarian-born woman living in West London's Ealing district …confidently walked into Ealing Hospital and started acting like one of the physicians there. Zdrafkova carried out her short stint as a doctor back in April before getting arrested when she showed up for her second day at "work", but she was only recently sentenced to 12 months of probation and 15 days of rehab activities. She was also banned from entering any NHS (National Health Service) facility except in case of a health emergency.

