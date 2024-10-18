50-series NVidia cards coming in the new year

With ever-limited inventory of high-end 40-series GPUs drying up and discounts finally arriving on what's left, NVidia confirms the obvious: 5000-series models are coming soon. You won't be getting one for Christmas, though: the drop comes in Q1 2025.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is confirmed to take center stage for the 2025 International CES keynote address, where he is widely expected to kick off the GeForce "Blackwell" gaming GPU generation. CES is expected to see NVIDIA launch its flagship GeForce RTX 5090 (RTX 4090-successor SKU), and its next-best part, the GeForce RTX 5080 (RTX 4080 successor). February 2025 is expected to see the company debut the RTX 5070, and possibly the RTX 5070 Ti, if there is such a SKU.

The "actually cheaper than a flagship console" sweet spot stuff (think 5060/Ti) is expected a little later, March. The answer to the most likely question is: Best Buy. You don't have a good chance of getting one, but that's often been the only place you have any chance at all of getting one, because they reserve inventory for stores.

