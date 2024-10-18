A primer on the "dangerous reality of white Christian nationalism"

We don't have much time (18 days!) to get out the vote for the November elections in the United States. Please share this video far and wide to anyone who might still be undecided or who might somehow still not understand what's in store if Project 2025 is on the agenda and if its supporters get elected.

The video is titled, "The Dangerous Reality of White Christian Nationalism," and, according to People for the American Way, it focuses on "exposing the dangers of a white supremacist ideology that threatens to take away our freedoms." People for the American way explain the project:

People For the American Way Foundation and political analyst and popular cultural influencer Kat Abughazaleh have teamed up to produce and promote a new digital video series called "The Dangers of White Christian Nationalism." The videos explore Christian nationalist ideology, its relationship to white supremacy throughout American history, and its real-life impacts on everyday Americans.

The overview is in five parts, covering:

What is white Christian nationalism? How did we get here? What drives white Christian nationalism? White Christian nationalist issues Project 2025 and beyond

It's an hour long, but definitely worth the watch. While Kat is entertaining and snarky, the video is chock full of historical, political, and cultural analysis, academic references, and lots of primary source material via news and media clips. It's good for folks who are new to the topic but also those who need a refresher. Watch, share, and discuss with friends and family!

You can also read the transcript and see more resources here.

