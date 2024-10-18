Another squirrel gives its life, causing another power outage

For the second time in as many months, a squirrel has given its life to deny the residents of Monmouth, New Jersey, a few hours of electricity.

No statement was found, and little investigation has been done into why a second squirrel would choose to give its life in such a demonstration. Blaming things like "holes" and describing an ability "to chew things," authorities seem focused on preventing equipment damage. Seems like a job for whomever New Jersey's resident animal superhero is.

Customers in both Howell Township and Freehold were impacted. The First Energy company said they knew it was a squirrel because they found its remains. They say the squirrel left a blown insulator and a damaged disc, leaving thousands in the dark. The power went out on Thursday around 9:30 a.m. and all customers had their power restored by 1:30 p.m. This is the second time this has happened in this area. Back in August, a different squirrel caused 11,000 customers to go without power. "It happens all across the country. Squirrels especially are very nimble so they can evade animal guards that are put up there to protect equipment, they can chew through insulation, they can fit through the tiniest of openings to be able to get into equipment," said Chris Hoenig, senior communications representative for First Energy Corp. News 12

Previously:

• A hilarious squirrel keeps spying on a woman through different windows of her house (video)