Bill Clinton, 78, mocks Trump's age — and his bizarre "swaying" episode — at North Carolina rally (video)

Bill Clinton ended his two terms as president 23 years ago, and yet he's younger than Donald Trump — a fact that Clinton highlighted yesterday while mocking the former one-term president for his bizarre 39-minute "swaying" episode.

"I don't have anymore elections I'll be involved with. And I'm too old to gild a lily," Clinton said at a Harris rally in North Carolina on Thursday, using an old idiom that basically means to improve on or beautify something.

"Heck, I'm only two months younger than Donald Trump," he continued, earning himself a roomful of laughter and cheers. "But, the good news for you is I will not spend 30 minutes swaying back and forth to music." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Clinton also assured his audience that he does not clap offbeat nor make believe that is is a conductor. In other words, he isn't that old.

Bill Clinton: I'm too old to gild a lily. Heck, I'm only two months younger than Donald Trump. But the good news for you is I will not spend 30 minutes swaying back and forth to music. pic.twitter.com/EbkjKVJJGa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2024

Previously: Trump's sleepy in-court off-gassing may be additional signs of dementia

