Dashcam thwarts insurance scam on New York City's Belt Parkway

In the screenshot above, you're seeing the magic moment when a bunch of apparent insurance scammers realize the whole escapade was caught on their victim's dashcam.

"Their whole demeanor changed," writes Hudson Juang, the husband of a woman who was first boxed in by the other driver and then rammed by them on the Belt Parkway in Queens, New York City.

He posted the dashcam video to YouTube, showing the whole sorry scheme: after reversing into his wife's vehicle, the occupants of the silver Honda pour out and act as if injured, taking photos of damage and being seen. Eagle-eyed viewers might notice one of them quietly slip into another, waiting vehicle. Then they approach their target, only to realize they're doomed.

Or perhaps not: Kuang reports that the police weren't interested, despite the ramming, and won't become interested unless an insurance company "raises the red flag."

The dashcam video is embedded below. The Honda's license plate is clear, which will surely please public record hounds! The camera model is the VIOFO A129 Plus [Amazon], a front-and-rear set that clearly cuts the mustard, at least in daylight.