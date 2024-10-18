Dog is a surprising sight at the Great Pyramid of Giza

When a paraglider drifted over Giza, he noticed something unusual. Atop it was a lone dog, apparently happy to run around.

There is a lesson to be learned here: unsupervised dogs get into all sorts of shenanigans. Sometimes they help themselves to treats in the pantry, tear up a roll of paper towels, chew up the couch, or climb the Great Pyramid.

I'd love to know the backstory of this. How long did it take the dog to make its way up there? Is this a common occurrence? I hope the dog was able to easily make it back down without feeling trapped up there. Seeing a dog atop the pyramid helps put into perspective just how massive it is.

