Inviting a lawsuit, Elon Musk repeated debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems.

Not only on Team Trump, "Dark MAGA" is repeating Trump's lies for him. Fox learned a costly lesson, but Neon Leon loves him some lawyers. Weirdly, Musk is so excited to bat for a guy who gets his name wrong that he appeared at a tiny rally in a high school to spread this lie. Really drawing in those crowds!

At a town hall hosted at a high school outside Philadelphia, Musk referred to the false conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting Systems was part of a plot to rig U.S. elections in recent years.

"When you have mail-in ballots and no proof of citizenship, it's almost impossible to prove cheating," he said, responding to an audience member's question about election fraud. "Statistically there are some very strange things that happen that are statistically incredibly unlikely. There's always this question of, say, the Dominion voting machines. It is weird that, I think, they were used in Philadelphia and in Maricopa County [in Arizona] but not in a lot of other places. Doesn't that seem like a heck of a coincidence?"

"The last thing I would do is trust a computer program," he said, promoting the idea that U.S. elections should use only paper ballots. The Brennan Center for Justice, a progressive nonprofit law and public policy institute, has found that 98% of votes in the general election are expected to be cast on paper ballots.