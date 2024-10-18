"Evil CVS" has storied history

The Golden Gate Theatre in Los Angeles was built in 1927 when movie theatres were grand, ornate palaces of cinema, not multiplexes with sticky floors and weird popcorn buckets. As the golden age of movies waned, theaters transitioned to various enterprises. The local theater where I grew up had become an "adult" theater when I was a kid. It later became a second-run theater, a furniture store, and a supermarket. The Golden Gate became a CVS that looks like you should go there for some eye of newt or possibly poison.

What is surprising is that the interior is fully preserved despite now housing a drugstore.

Atomic Redhead has additional photos of the interior and the pylon sign out front, whose design doesn't match either aesthetic. The Los Angeles Theatres blog has a full history of the building and more photos. Be sure to check out the snack bar — it's fantastic.

