Kamala Harris hits Trump in his tender spot again — this time on his own Truth Social

Kamala Harris was on a roll yesterday, hitting Donald Trump in his tender spot with a one-two punch — cutting down the size of his, er, crowd not once but twice.

After both candidates gave separate Fox News interviews on Wednesday, the stats rolled in, showing that Harris' viewership was more than double that of Trump's. And Harris didn't waste any time rubbing it in.

"Harris on Fox yesterday: 7.1 million" her campaign posted on X as well as on Trump's own Truth Social platform, along with a photo of a smiling, vibrant vice president. And in the same post: "Trump on Fox yesterday: 3 million viewers," along with a sickly image of Trump looking like a bowl of tired oatmeal. (See post below.)

This came hours before her memorable rally moment in Wisconsin, in which she hilariously managed to heckle her hecklers while throwing a smarting jab to, you know, where it hurts most.

We just posted this on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/Nh1sN3gbqr — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 17, 2024

