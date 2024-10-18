MAGA man stumped when asked to name 1 thing Donald Trump did right (video)

A red-capped MAGA man decided to show up at a Donald Trump rally because, as he told Davram Stiefler of the Good Liars, "He's a good man. I love him. … He did everything he said he was going to do."

But when asked to name some of those things Trump said and then actually did during his one term in office, the gentleman drew a blank. In fact, the simple question proved to be such a stumper for the poor fellow, Stiefler took heart and narrowed it down, asking him to name just one thing Trump promised and then delivered.

But even coming up with just a single example was one too many, as the speechless Trumper confirmed with a heavy sighed. "You caught me off guard there. I don't know," he finally admitted, looking at his clueless friend for help. If only these cultists were asked to use their noggin like this on a daily basis, maybe some would wake up and come to their senses. (See video below, posted by The Good Liars.)

Asking a Trump Supporter to name one promise Trump delivered on. pic.twitter.com/MF1j6w4ydR — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 18, 2024

