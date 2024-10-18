Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have a "very good friend"

This friend can't live in Canada because Marjorie would never befriend someone who commits voter fraud, but something sounds imaginary about this anonymous friend.

Repeating not only debunked, but settled for millions of dollars conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims "a very good friend" told her about them. This is even less believable than the ghost woman who learned about voter fraud from the wind. Friends. Please.

Greene claimed that a constituent this morning in her district, who is a "very good friend" of hers, voted in Whitfield County, GA on a Dominion voting machine and reported that it was change their vote: "We have the Dominion machines. And you go through and you mark 'president,' you mark for Congress – that would be me, and they marked Donald Trump … Then when they're finished, the machine prints their ballot, a paper copy, a printed copy. And each voter has to review that printed copy to make sure it selected the candidates that they want to vote for. So when this voter printed their ballot and they looked, it changed! It was not Donald Trump, it was not me. It has switched … So they had to start over and it went through several times and it kept making the same error. It kept on switching the votes. This is something we are just starting to look into because I just found out about it this morning. I will be talking to election workers and officials here in the district … That's extremely concerning, it sounds similar to what we heard in 2020." MTN

The Republicans are seeding the voter fraud stories. We know where this is headed. Gonna be a bumpy ride.