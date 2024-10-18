Snoop Dogg sees Trump and his supporters for what they are

Snoop Dogg, an international icon of goodwill, succinctly shares his no-nonsense views of Donald Trump and his supporters.

It is beautiful seeing Snoop Dog react so quickly and firmly. There is zero space in his life for someone who supports Trump. There is no "sure some Nazis support him, but all his supporters aren't Nazis" bullshit. There is a rejection of Trump and his racism and no room for anything else.

W4L!

