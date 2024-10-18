Super Pocket: Atari, Capcom, Taito and Technos classics in ready-to play form

Super Pocket is a line of inexpensive retrogaming pocketables which come with licensed classics already installed—Capcom, Taito—while letting you load others. too. The latest cuts are Atari (50 home and arcade classics and obscurities) and Technos (Renegade, Double Dragon trilogy, River City Ransom). Techspot took a look.

HyperMega says Super Pocket devices bring authentic arcade game experiences to the palm of your hand. As a retro-gaming purist, my heart refuses to consider "authentic" something devoid of a big screen and a proper arcade stick.

Super Pocket's standard specifications include a 2.8-inch, 320×240 IPS screen, which should work in any lighting conditions, with up to four hours of battery life. The Game Boy-inspired design also provides a 3.5-inch headphone jack, a USB-C charging port, a traditional D-pad, and six action buttons.

Each Super Pocket includes several select titles. However, users can extend the retro fun with Evercade cartridges.