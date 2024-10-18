Teaser for The Electric State, new show based on Simon Stålenhag's narrative art

The Electric State is Netflix' new show, based on the art and stories of Simon Stålenhag (previously). It'll be out next year and here's a teaser trailer.

Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the '90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, with Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci. Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk join the cast in voice roles. THE ELECTRIC STATE premieres globally on Netflix MARCH 14.

I loved the atmosphere and mystery of the earlier Tales from the Loop show, but it was very bleak and lost something in the transposition from Sweden to the U.S. midwest. The Electric State looks like it's going to be a lot more fun.