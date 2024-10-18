Thieves stole 100 right shoes from this sneaker store

Hunter Emigh, proprietor of Sole Bros sneaker shop in Cincinnati, Ohio, was woken at 3am by his security company alerting him that his store was being robbed. His security camera captured footage of three mean who stole some clothing and 100 sneakers—not pairs, but all right shoes.

"I realized that they took almost every other shoe to a lot of the pairs that were on the wall," Emigh told WCPO. "At that point, you know, it really was just like a demoralizing thing."

I hope police catch these crooks so they can feel what it's like for the shoe to be on the other foot.

