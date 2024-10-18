This desktop might just make you forget all about your laptop!

TL;DR: This HP ProDesk comes with a computer, 19-inch LCD display, full-sized keyboard, and mouse for $199.99 (reg. $489)!

For the last few years, desktops have gotten themselves a not-so-positive rep, mostly because laptops took over with remote and hybrid work. But is your laptop the best fit for you, despite its portable size?

If you're designing a home office, it's probably not. So, why not go back to your roots with this desktop computer? No, this HP ProDesk isn't the computer you'd see in the 90s or Back to the Future—this comes with a computer, 19-inch screen, keyboard, and mouse for less than $200 (reg. $489)!

You might be shocked at the price tag, so let's get into why it's discounted. It's a refurbished desktop, but has a Grade "A" rating, meaning it'll arrive in near-perfect shape. Sure, it might be a couple of years older than your laptop, but its Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage could be a major upgrade in performance and capacity.

What else does this desktop offer that'll make you forget your laptop? Aside from its generous 19-inch LCD display and impressive multi-tasking power, this HP desktop comes with Windows 10 Home as its integrated operating system. You'll get an extra boost in power, as well as security features to protect your device.

You also might find this desktop helps you avoid every 9-5 employee's worst nightmare: tech neck. Working with a larger screen adjusted to your height, typing on a proper keyboard, and scrolling with a mouse might just give you the most ergonomic work setup yet.

Grab this HP ProDesk at the impressive price of $199.99. Inventory is super limited for refurbished gear, so act now!

HP ProDesk 600G1 Desktop | Windows 10 Home | 19" LCD Monitor (Refurbished)

Only $199.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.