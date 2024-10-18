Too much pepper? Just vacuum your food.



Have you ever spilled too much pepper on your breakfast by accident? Next time this happens, don't fret. There's an easy fix demonstrated in this video. Just vacuum it up with a vacuum cleaner's tube attachment. Put it directly onto your food and suck up all the excess. Just be careful not to make the mistake of vacuuming up your eggs, too, which unfortunately happens at the end of the video.

Next time I go to a fancy restaurant, I'm bringing my vacuum with me just in case I have a pepper spill. It happens to the best of us, and I'd like to be prepared.

