Darnold J. Pussygrabber's campaign promise to impose massive tariffs on imported goods could lead to significant price hikes on popular consumer electronics, according to a recent report by the Consumer Technology Association.

The report estimates that Trump's proposed tariffs — including a 60% rate on Chinese goods and 10-20% on imports from other countries — would have major inflationary effects on devices like laptops, smartphones, and TVs.

"According to a recent report by the CTA (Consumer Technology Association), even Trump's lowest proposed tariffs would have huge inflationary effects on the cost of popular gadgets such as laptops, monitors, TVs, smartphones, and desktop computers," reports Tom's Hardware.

Some key findings from the CTA report:

Laptop prices could increase by 45%, adding $357 to the average $793 model

Smartphone costs may rise by 25.8%

Game console prices could jump by 39.9%

Overall, electronics prices could increase by $90 billion annually

"Tariffs are regressive taxes that Americans pay. They're not paid by a foreign government," explained Ed Brzytwa, CTA's VP of International Trade. He noted that nearly 100% of past tariff costs were passed on to consumers.

While Trump claims high tariffs would bring manufacturing back to the U.S., many economists argue they would harm GDP growth and cost jobs. The impact on the tech industry and consumers could be severe if these proposed tariffs become reality.

Previously:

• Trump's tariffs will kill making, especially STEM education, while encouraging US manufacturers to go offshore

• U.S. budget deficit now $739 Billion, despite GOP promises and Trump tariffs

• How Trump's tariff wall will punish small American businesses, kill US jobs, and benefit giant mulitnationals

• 115% of Trump's tariff revenue goes to angry farmers

• Trump slaps 30% tariff on imported solar-cells

• Trump: Apple won't get a tariff break for Mac Pro parts made in China

• Trump imposes metal tariffs on Brazil and Argentina