Turkey dental tourism disaster: Woman left toothless after surgery

Dental tourism is becoming popular as a money-saving option for people who live in countries where procedures are more costly.

However, a recent case reported by The Mirror shows that dental tourism carries risks.

Alana Boone, a 26-year-old HR professional from Belgium, sought dental treatment in Turkey to fix her teeth. It turned into a nightmare that left her toothless and facing extensive corrective procedures.

"Alana now says she has been left without any teeth, after having to have a corrective procedure after the botched surgery," reports The Mirror. Her initial treatment plan, which included crowns, cost her £8,400 — significantly more than the quoted £5,600.

The botched surgery resulted in immediate and severe consequences. Alana experienced intense pain immediately after the procedure, which only worsened over time. Upon seeking a second opinion in her home country, she was faced with the devastating news that the entire treatment was a "complete failure."

The aftermath has been both physically and emotionally taxing for Alana. She now faces a long and expensive road to recovery, with corrective treatments estimated to cost between £22,800 and £37,800. As of April 2024, she remains toothless, having had only eight out of twelve planned implants placed.

Alana warns, "Think twice before choosing dentistry abroad. If it goes wrong, you have to solve the problem in your own country and often, you'll end up paying three times as much."

