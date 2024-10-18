Watch Talking Heads' delightfully quirky presentation of their eponymous category on Jeopardy!

Members of the Talking Heads—Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, David Byrne, and Jerry Harrison—were featured on the game show Jeopardy! recently, introducing a category devoted to the band. Individual band members also appeared to ask each question in the Talking Heads category, which featured clues about their music and about their movie "Stop Making Sense," the "greatest concert film of all time" that's currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Tina Weymouth presents this clue, for example: "Talking Heads was still a trio in 1975 when we played our first show, opening for the Ramones at the legendary New York punk club known by this four letter name.

And David Byrne gives this clue: "The first song we wrote for Talking Heads, this signature track, features an iconic, pulsing bassline and the twisted thoughts of a homicidal narrator, better run run run run run away."

If you're a Talking Heads fan (like me!), you would have answered all of the clues easily. Contestant Eamonn answered the first clue correctly, but it was contestant Zoe who really shined – they are clearly a fan and easily answered all of the remaining questions! Great job, Zoe!

Stereogum provides more details:

Last year, Talking Heads celebrated 40 years of their concert film Stop Making Sense with a rerelease via A24; this past May, a tribute albumdedicated to the legendary band came out, featuring artists like Miley Cyrus, The National, Kevin Abstract, and more. Today (Oct. 15) the Talking Heads craze continues with Jeopardy! dedicating a whole category to them, which they presented . . . In September of last year, the four members did a Q&A about the concert film in Toronto, and it was their first time back onstage together since 2002. Earlier this year, it was revealed they turned down an $80 million offer for a reunion tour, but it does seem like they enjoy each other's company these days, so that's a good sign.

Enjoy the Talking Heads' delightfully quirky/awkward presentation of clues, below!

