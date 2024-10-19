Stay on top of hurricanes with this must-have radio!

TL;DR: This shortwave radio gets every type of wavelength for weather-related emergencies and entertainment, now $54.99 (reg. $69) while supplies last!

Whether (pun intended) you live in an area that's affected by Hurricane Milton and Helene or prone to wildfires, then you know this: the only thing predictable about the weather is, unfortunately, how unpredictable it can be. The smart thing to do? Stay prepared for emergencies, and not just with a power bank for your phone or food.

If the power, internet, and cell phone towers all go out in severe weather conditions, it's crucial to have a way to get weather and news updates. The Eton Elite Traveler radio operates on batteries and picks up all types of wavelengths for emergencies and entertainment at $54.99 (reg. $69)!

A timeless communication tool

Tune into AM broadcasts, FM stations with RDS and get information like song titles, and LW and SW for long-distance and international transmissions. When you're stuck in a weather emergency, like the upcoming hurricane, these access points could be crucial for getting important updates or simply staying entertained.

The radio features precise automatic or manual digital tuning, so you can easily find the station you're looking for or browse what's available in your area. You can also set alarms or sleep timers and electronically adjust the volume, treble, and bass sound effects.

Of course, the Eton Elite Traveler radio isn't only for emergencies. Treat yourself to this Amazon's Choice analog radio to bring along camping or beach trips, or gift it to a fellow traveler. Your purchase comes with a leather carrying case to protect the radio wherever you bring it.

Stay on top of weather updates—and stay entertained—when you have the Eton Elite Traveler radio for just $54.99. Even Amazon can't beat this pricing!

Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover

Only $54.99 at Macworld

StackSocial prices subject to change.

