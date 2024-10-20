Bipedal robot combines multiple sci-fi franchises

A new modular bipedal robot from Limx Dynamics, the Tron 1, looks like a combination of a Scout Walker from Star Wars and a Cylon from Battlestar Galactica. It's safe to assume that the team that designed it includes some science fiction fans.

The robot has three sets of "feet" that can be swapped out, including one with wheels. It looks incredibly stable and agile and easily takes stairs and a leap from a substantial height, sticking the landing on its wheels. Despite the obvious Cylon-eye aesthetic, it doesn't look as murdery as some robots and is actually — dare I say — cute.

Unfortunately, as usual, the designers feel the need to kick this cute little bot to prove how well it recovers. These folks are definitely going to be sorry when the robot uprising comes. The early bird price for the Tron 1 starts at $15,000. Maybe I can write it off as a work-related expense.

