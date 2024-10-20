The ultimate couch potato bundle: Binge-watch in style with an iPad and Beats for 42% off

TL;DR: Kick back with a near-mint iPad and Beats Flex bundle for just $159.97 through October 27 — perfect for serious streaming and relaxing.

If your idea of a perfect day involves lounging around with your favorite shows, then this Apple iPad 6, along with Beats Flex headphones, is here to make it even better. Priced at $160, this grade-A refurbished iPad is practically like new, with minimal to no signs of use — so you can feel like you've scored big on a deal that looks and feels fresh out of the box.

The 9.7-inch Retina display on the iPad is ideal for watching everything from movies to cooking shows. And with 32GB of storage, you've got plenty of room for your apps, games, and must-have downloads. Plus, the iPad's lightweight design makes it easy to carry from the couch to the bed, then back to the couch for another episode.

But what's a binge-watch session without some quality sound? The Beats Flex headphones bring the bass and block out distractions, so you can really get into the zone. With up to 12 hours of battery life, they'll keep going for as long as you do.

Whether you're catching up on the latest series, diving into a new album, or just scrolling through your favorite feeds, this bundle is your ticket to uninterrupted downtime.

So, grab your snacks, claim your spot on the couch, and settle in — this refurbished iPad 6th-Gen and Beats duo is ready for some serious chill time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.