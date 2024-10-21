Funeral home apologizes after corpse tumbles out of hearse into traffic

A corpse fell out of a hearse in traffic while en route to its destination on Friday, upsetting drivers and the family of the dead. The funeral home, in Stalowa Wola, Poland, issued an apology. A technical problem with the hearse was blamed. Here's the statement, as posted to Facebook:

It is with deep regret that we inform you that, as a result of an unexpected technical failure of the electric tailgate latch in the hearse, an unfortunate incident occurred during the transportation of the body of a deceased person, which does not reflect the high standards of our company.

'We admit our mistake and take full responsibility for what happened.

'Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, whom we informed immediately after the incident.

'We remain in constant contact with the family of the deceased, offering all possible support.

'Our most important goal is to help families through the most difficult times in their lives, and this situation is deeply moving for us and our entire team is deeply affected by it.