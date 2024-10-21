Gift idea: get a handheld massager for friends who want to start working out (this one's only $60)

TL;DR: Relax with a PulseMax Extended Handle Massager for $59.99 (reg. $179).

When a friend tells me they want to start working out, I don't go for the obvious holiday gifts. Running shoes? Gym memberships? Amateur hour. Any time I work out after going without for months, it's not the first trip to the gym that stops me. It's the pain the day after. That's why I'm getting a PulseMax Extended Handle Massager. And maybe because it costs a lot less than a gym membership, just $59.99 (reg. $179).

Why this particular massager?

This massage gun is designed for people who need reliable muscle relief, making it ideal for fitness beginners. Its lightweight design, weighing just under three pounds, makes it easy to use at home, at the gym, or even while traveling. With an extended handle, it offers the versatility to target all muscle areas, even those that are tough to reach, without needing anyone else's help. I'm also getting one for myself because I have short T-rex arms.

What sets this massage gun apart is its eight customizable intensity gears. My friend will be able to adjust the settings to suit their recovery needs, from gentle massages after light stretches to deeper relief after intense workouts. For the times they really push themselves, the highest setting delivers extra power to work through stubborn soreness.

The PulseMax is super portable and quiet. Since it runs on a rechargeable battery with a USB-C charger, my friend won't need to worry about replacing batteries. This ensures they can carry it along to the gym or on trips without hassle. Four interchangeable massage heads come with the device, each designed to target different muscle groups—perfect for adapting to different workout routines.

If you want a comfortable massage any time, pick up a PulseMax Extended Handle Massager while they're still on sale for $59.99.

