JD Vance points to Trump's dark and evil heart

When asked about Donald Trump's repeatedly calling his political opponents "the enemy within" and associated threats of retribution, JD Vance made sure we know his boss "speaks from the heart."

Evil? Sure. Anti-American? Absolutely. However, JD Vance finds Trump's fascist tendencies to be heartfelt. The warning here should be that Trump means it—and not that it's just feelings. Donald Trump will look for payback if he is put back in office.

Previously:

• JD Vance's fragile supporters throw tantrum over sandwich shop snub