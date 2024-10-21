JD Vance points to Trump's dark and evil heart

JD Vance struggles to understand why women find him creepy even though he has thick eyelashes. (lev radin/Shutterstock.com) JD Vance (lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

When asked about Donald Trump's repeatedly calling his political opponents "the enemy within" and associated threats of retribution, JD Vance made sure we know his boss "speaks from the heart."

Evil? Sure. Anti-American? Absolutely. However, JD Vance finds Trump's fascist tendencies to be heartfelt. The warning here should be that Trump means it—and not that it's just feelings. Donald Trump will look for payback if he is put back in office.

Post by @kamalahq
View on Threads

Previously:
JD Vance's fragile supporters throw tantrum over sandwich shop snub