What was that you were saying about the war, Mikhail? Mikhail? Oh my, he's fallen out of the window.

Mikhail Rogachev, 64, who was the former vice president of the disbanded energy firm Yukos, died after falling from a window, the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies reported at the weekend. A law enforcement source told Tass that Rogachev's body was found in Protopovsky Lane in the Russian capital.

The verdict is suicide: "the man suffered from cancer," added Tass's source. Other sources, however, differ.

The Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU, which claims to have links to Russian intelligence, said that while Rogachev had health problems in recent years "they were not critical" and he had been in touch with his family the previous night in which "there were no hints in his words about the possibility of death."

Rogachev worked for Yukos until 2007 and has remainined involved in business and politics since, though there seems to be little information on his working relationship with the Russian state or Vladimir Putin himself beyond the fact of its sudden cessation over the weekend. You have a man and a window. Then you have a window and no man. The brutality is the point.

Wikipedia has a relevant article titled Suspicious deaths of notable Russians in 2022–2024. I lost count here somewhere around Christmas 2022.

Previously:

• Yet another Russian official falls out yet another window

• Russian scientist who worked on coronavirus vaccine is stabbed, falls out of window to his death

• Chairman of Russia's second-largest oil company dies in 'fall from hospital window'

• Russian 'meat magnate' who criticized Putin dies in fall from hotel window

• That rebellious Wagner boss's airplane has fallen out a window