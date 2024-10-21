This addictive Morse code game is the new Wordle you never knew you needed

I've always loved the sound of Morse code, but translating those mysterious dots and dashes into letters and numbers seemed like an insurmountable challenge. Today I discovered Morsle, a Wordle-like game that immediately won me over.

When I played Morsle, I was greeted by an audio burst of dots and dashes zipping by at 40 words per minute. To my untrained ear, it sounded like an incomprehensible blur. My task? Figure out the five-letter word spelled out by the Morse Code. With 20 attempts at my disposal, I found that each replay slowed down the audio, gradually making it more decipherable. Today, I cracked the code at 15 words per minute — painfully slow, but oh so satisfying!

What I love about Morsle is its accessibility. The game provides a handy legend showing the dot-dash code for each letter. This feature not only helps you solve the daily puzzle but also teaches Morse code.

While it's admittedly a rather useless skill for most of us in the 21st century, I find it to be an entertaining brain exercise. Who knew learning an obsolete communication method could be so much fun? If you're looking for a fresh twist on word games, give Morsle a try.

