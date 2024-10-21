Tim Cook tells how Steve Jobs recruited him to a rotting Apple

In 1998 when Steve Jobs recruited current CEO Tim Cook to Apple, the company was on the verge of bankruptcy. In this Wall Street Journal video interview below, Tim explains why he took a job there anyway.

Among other stories, he also reflects on his "first job as a paperboy and his first days working at IBM…his love for logistics, manufacturing and math as well as graduating from Auburn University. He shares insights into his job including sacrifices he has had to make, his morning routine and more."

I appreciate hearing how both Tim Cook and Steve Jobs embraced the mindset that Institute for the Future described decades ago as "strong ideas, loosely held."

Much more Apple news here.