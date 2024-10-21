Tired of web-hosting fees? This hosting solution doesn't require any subscriptions!

TL;DR: Quit paying subscription fees to host your WordPress website—Hostverge's lifetime Starter Plan is now less than $40!

Have you run a cooking blog for a few years? Or are you finally going to start sharing your nature photography on your own website? Whatever the reason, you'll have to find a place to host your WordPress website that doesn't chip away at your wallet.

You could go the traditional route and just go with Nexcess or WordPress, but you'll get stuck in the subscription fee cycle. Why not just own and maintain your WordPress hosting platform instead? This Starter Plan from Hostverge is yours forever, offering high-speed, eco-friendly, and secure hosting for only $39.99 (reg. $99)!

Once you pay the one-time fee, you'll never have to pay a recurring fee again for your WordPress site or to access Hostverge's incredible hosting services. With the Starter Plan, you can host one website for life, making it perfect for wannabe influencers, small business owners, or budding photographers.

Check out what you'll get in this plan:

Unlimited SSD storage and bandwidth to store and transfer as much as you need. Traffic from visitors won't slow down your site, either!

Free CDN and edge caching technologies so that your website will load even faster thanks to Hostverge's global network of servers.

Full optimization for WordPress so that you get updates for your site and fast load times.

Digital protection: comes with free SSL certificates and advanced DDoS protection to protect your site from cyberattacks and shield your WordPress visitors from data tampering.

99.9% uptime so that your WordPress site is always online and running for visitors to engage with.

Another bonus with this Hostverge plan is that your WordPress hosting plan is eco-friendly. How? It provides 100% green hosting solutions to minimize your site's carbon footprint!

Go for the greener, more affordable solution and grab lifetime access to this WordPress hosting plan for just $39.99. Act now while supplies last.

Hostverge WordPress Hosting Lifetime Subscriptions (Starter Plan)

Only $39.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

