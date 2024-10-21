Trump's new election cheat: simply ask God to "anoint" him (video)

Donald Trump found a new way to cheat his way back to the White House: ask God to bypass what the voters want and simply "anoint" him.

The holy request took place at a campaign stop in North Carolina today, where Trump was pretending to survey the hurricane damage caused by Helene. But naturally, his focus was really on himself, and with the help of a MAGA fan, he closed his eyes while his disciple phoned in the Big Ask, disguised as a prayer.

"Father, I thank you for this man that you have raised up … for your purposes, and I pray that you would anoint him," the cult follower said as he gripped Trump's shoulder. "Things aren't done just by might, or by power, but by your spirit, so I ask that you would anoint President Donald Trump…" (See Fox video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

From using scare tactics to threatening election workers, the GOP has tried every trick in the book to "win" elections, but this new ploy is a first. Only in MAGAland would God fast-track a pussy-grabbing, adjudicated sexual abuser convicted of 34 felony counts to the U.S. presidency, voters and decency be damned.

a guy is praying for Trump during his photo op in western North Carolina pic.twitter.com/7s1diV45NB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024

