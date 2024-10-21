Watch all the versions of the world's greatest PSA

Everyone I grew up with has had the lyrics to "We're Not Candy" memorized since the singing pill PSA first appeared on our televisions in 1983, looking like this. Of course, it would appear in black and white for a few more years in my household.

Busta Rhymes famously incorporated the lyrics in his song Dangerous.

Since its reappearance on the internet 13 years ago, it has spawned many new versions. Some, like this one, are just cleaned up.

I particularly like the angry eyes in this animated version.

But, in my humble opinion, the best one is this Otamatone version, although the original message is lost a bit in translation.

According to the lyrics site Genius, the original segment first appeared on a children's show called "Kids Corner" on KFYR-TV in Bismarck, North Dakota. This version is slightly longer and shows the pills getting back in the bottle.

Side note: the PSA Wiki lists the scare factor of the singing pills as 2/10 or "none to minimal." Twelve-year-old me would beg to differ.

