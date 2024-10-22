Alien: Romulus is coming out on VHS

I haven't seen Alien: Romulus yet, but it was clearly a successful antidote to things viewers disliked about the seemingly-abandoned Prometheus trilogy, which ground to a halt after the oddly mispitched Alien: Covenant in 2017. Romulus made a lot of money on a modest budget by returning to the vibe of the original movies rather than the lore-loaded space opera of recent outings. And now I know how I'm going to catch it: on VHS.

An ultimate movie collector's dream, the fully functioning VHS tape was created in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the legendary Alien franchise, the box features artwork by renowned artist Matt Ferguson.

Note that they had to make clear it would be a fully functioning VHS tape. This is funny because I'm not sure if fully functioning was ever part of the specification. Alien: Romulus will be out on VHS (and other formats) on Dec 3; for a VHS player, grab $10 and tour your local thrift stores. Curious youths should be warned that one might need an old TV to go with it, too: check the outputs!

Here's that outstanding box art, embedded below. See Matt's other movie art at his website.