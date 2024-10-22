Carpet Gallery is a free "endless walker" exploration game

Carpet Gallery is a free online exploration game by ivy sly with music by fibr/faec. Though incredibly simple—a toy—I was struck by the evocative minimalism of its screens and the startling vastness of its map. Filed under "Games that might be incipient religions."

An endless walker with procedural scenery and objects.

As one commenter suggests, "like Solaris, but with fun stuff"

I see that it's made with Godot, too, which I didn't realize was so good for this pixel-perfect low-res 2D type of thing.