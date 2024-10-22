"Exhausted" Donald Trump breaks down — cancels yet another event today

Donald Trump is all out of steam, as he has proven this month with a multitude of last-minute cancellations, including interviews with NBC, CNBC, and 60 Minutes. And the tired 78-year-old ex-president — who fell asleep at a campaign event in Michigan on Friday after bizarrely swaying to music for 39 minutes earlier in the week — dropped out yet again today, suddenly cancelling an event with political opportunists Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

Although Trumps's campaign first blamed his series of cancellations on "exhaustion," today's excuse was a little more ambiguous: "changes in Trump's schedule." And really, neither explanation seems wrong: exhausted people need naps, and nap times need to be scheduled.

But with all of Trump's mounting gaffes, rambling speeches, and utter nonsense that he brings to every campaign event, it's obvious that his "exhaustion" and scheduled lie-downs are actually symptoms of something much more serious. Trump — who just today frantically searched for Mayor Christi Fraga, even though she was sitting right next to him — is confused, tuckered out, and unfit for the presidency, and he's only getting worse.

From The Independent:

The switch-up is the latest in a series of canceled or rescheduled appearances in recent days, which fueled reports that the former president, 78, was becoming too "exhausted" to fully campaign in the tight race against Kamala Harris. The Republican has backed out of planned interviews with CNBC's Squawk Box, the Shade Room podcast, and NBC. … He insisted at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday he has "no cognitive" and is "not that close to 80", minutes after getting a news anchor's name wrong. He will turn 80 on June 14, 2026.

And from Forbes:

Trump was attending a roundtable in the swing state of Michigan when he seemingly nodded off, with the former president closing his eyes as an Oakland County community member talked about the region's educational issues. … Trump's bout of drowsiness comes after he canceled multiple interviews this week, with Politico reporting an adviser told the show's producers Trump was "exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change." … Following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race, Trump, 78, is now the oldest candidate to run for president and will be the oldest U.S. president if he wins the election. Trump has fallen asleep on the public stage before, appearing to nod off multiple times during his hush money trial earlier this year.

Previously: Badly confused Donald Trump calls for Johnny Carson to replace Jimmy Kimmel

