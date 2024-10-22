Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO among men arrested in sex trafficking investigation

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercombie & Fitch famed for his controversial leadership and cosmetic surgery choices, was arrested Tuesday in a sex trafficking investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors, reports ABC News. He was accused last year in a BBC exposé and subsequently sued by alleged victims who claim to have been sexually exploited at parties hosted by Jeffries.

Also arrested were Matt Smith, his partner, and a third man, Jim Jacobson, accused of being a "recruiter" for the parties.

His lawsuit accused Jeffries, Smith, Jacobson and Abercrombie itself of luring attractive young men under the guise of making them an Abercrombie model and then forcing them to take drugs and perform sex acts. "The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York has launched a criminal investigation of the alleged events and occurrences discussed in Plaintiff's Complaint," prosecutors said in a court filing. "We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media," Brian Bieber, an attorney for Michael Jeffries, told ABC News Tuesday.

Jeffries was cut loose after years of ethnic and religious discrimination and fatphobic "look" policies in marketing and hiring finally blew back on the company's image and bottom line.

"We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don't belong [in our clothes], and they can't belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely," he said.

I had the thought, "finally a royalty-free photo of this guy" but it struck me that posting his mugshot would be a war crime.