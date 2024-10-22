Lost and confused Trump can't find the woman sitting next to him

Today, while campaigning for president in Doral, Florida, befuddled convicted felon Donald Trump lost Mayor Christi Fraga, who was sitting right next to him.

Displaying what was commonly referred to in my youth as "a senior moment, " adjudicated sexual abuser and the oldest person ever to be a major party candidate for President of the United States, Donald Trump, totally got lost and didn't remember who was sitting next to him. This is perhaps even more concerning and certainly less entertaining than his rambling about solar power, wind, sharks, and hydrogen. Trump isn't up to the job of campaigning, let alone being President.

At a roundtable campaign event with Latino leaders on Tuesday, Trump sought to "thank all of the representatives from the Doral area, because the mayor and everybody." He first called on Mayor Christi Fraga. "Where's Christi?" Trump said, glancing around the room. "Is she around? Let's see. Christi? Christi?" "I'm right here," Fraga nudged him. "Oh, Christi!" Trump exclaimed. "Christi. Oh, my Christi. Boy, oh, boy. Hi, Christi. Hi, sweetie." RawStory

