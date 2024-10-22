MAGA thief stealing Harris-Walz signs is tracked down and busted thanks to Apple AirTag (video)

After Donald Trump's grotesque lies about dog-eating immigrants in Ohio, another Springfield has sprung up in the news this week. This time it's Springfield, Missouri, where a MAGA disciple stole a trunkful of Harris-Walz signs off people's front lawns.

But fortunately, the Trump fanatic was tracked down, thanks to an Apple AirTag that someone had attached to their sign before it was stolen. And when the Harris supporter opened up the thief's car trunk, "It was kind of like finding a dead body," they joked to a reporter, shocked by how many stolen Harris-Walz signs were stuffed inside.

Naturally, the thief became defensive, while his angry MAGA mommy scooped up the pilfered signs and tossed them on the ground. "Here you go, liberals!" the mom said, as if she was the one being put out by having to give the signs back. And when the Harris supporter said that stealing signs is a big deal, she shot back, "No it's not. It's so stupid. Just go vote." (See video below, posted by KOLR 10 & Fox49).

Welp, the MAGA disciple is about to learn just how "stupid" it is to steal signs, being that residents are now filing police reports, and "Missouri law considers stealing signs a misdemeanor that can carry a $2500 fine, jail time, or both."

Via Mediaite

