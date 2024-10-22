McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills one, sends ten more to the hospital

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a food safety alert for E.Coli after one person was killed and ten others hospitalized after eating McDonald's Quarter Pounders. Nearly 50 others reported illnesses across ten states, with most cases in Colorado and Nebraska.

Described by the CDC as "a fast-moving outbreak investigation," McDonald's states that the initial findings suggest that slivered onions may be the cause. The onions, the company says, were "sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers."

Investors aren't loving it—the stock price of McDonald's tanked in after-hours trading today.

