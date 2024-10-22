Playacting at McDonald's, Trump bestowed award others work to earn

After staging a campaign event at a closed McDonald's, Donald Trump now holds a "french fry certification pin."

This is a historically stupid attempt to make believe Trump gives a shit about anyone who works in any service industry. It demonstrates his lack of competence as a human and reminds you he is not a dude you'd leave alone near a fry-o-later. It is so ridiculous; this video of the franchise owner bestowing a certificate of french frying upon Trump stacks offense on offense like a ridiculous crap sundae.