Rudy Giuliani ordered to surrender luxury NYC apartment to his defamation victims

Rudy Giuliani probably didn't think he'd end up disbarred, destitute, and despised at age 80. But he should have realized that's what happens to people who try to help Donald Trump. They get squeezed like grapefruits until they're desiccated husks, then tossed in the gutter.

Speaking of being tossed, Rudy will soon be without a home. A federal judge ruled today that he must give the keys to his luxurious New York apartment to the election workers he viciously defamed in his deceitful attempt to overthrow the 2020 Presidential election. The ruling is a devastating financial blow to the former mayor, who must now surrender virtually all his assets to satisfy the $145.9 million defamation judgment.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, requires Giuliani to surrender an extensive list of property within seven days to receivers appointed by the court.

Key details from the order:

Giuliani must surrender his 1,430 shares in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment at 45 East 66th Street

A $2 million legal fee claim against the Trump 2020 campaign must be turned over

Personal items including jewelry, watches, and a Mercedes formerly owned by Lauren Bacall will be seized

The court deferred ruling on Giuliani's Palm Beach condo pending an October 28 hearing

The order comes after Giuliani failed to pay any portion of the judgment or obtain a stay by posting a bond. Instead, he filed for bankruptcy the day after the judgment became enforceable — a filing that was later dismissed.

"Having eschewed his opportunity to post security in the District of Columbia, Defendant cannot achieve through a broad ruling by this Court the very stay of execution that he did not obtain from that court," Judge Liman wrote.

Poor Rudy. It must suck to suck.

Previously:

• Rudy Giuliani loses bid to overturn $148 million defamation judgment to election workers he lied about