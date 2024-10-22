Secret menu at pizza parlor included "topping" of cocaine

Customers of Düsseldorf, Germany pizzeria looking for a pie with real pick-me-up power could order a Number 40 off the secret menu. That specialty pizza reportedly included a bindle of blow.

"That was one of the best-selling pizzas," said criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke.

Recently though, food inspectors got suspicious and took a closer look at why the Number 40 was in such demand.

From the Associated Press:

When police buzzed the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which "fell right into the arms of the police officers," Düsseldorf police said. The bounty included 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14.1 ounces) of cannabis and 268,000 euros ($290,378) in cash[…] Police said the restaurant manager, who was released from detention after a few days, soon reopened his business and started selling pizza number 40 with the the cocaine side order again. That gave investigators an opportunity to look into the supply chain and after several weeks, some 150 officers busted an entire drug ring in western Germany, arrested three suspects including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided homes and businesses of another 12 suspects.

In my town, there was a Taco Bell where you could buy weed at the drive-thru. Boy, times have changed.

